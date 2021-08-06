‘India trying to change dynamics of Kashmir dispute through use of lawfare’

Islamabad : Center for Law and Security (CLAS) held a seminar on ‘Lawfare and Kashmir’ on Thursday (August 5), at TMUC Islamabad says a press release.

The panel for the discussion consisted of Maleeka Bokhari, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Mohsin Kamal, Director Legal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul Basit, former High Commissioner to India and Oves Anwar, Director Research, Research Society of International Law. The event was hosted by Abdul Aziz Bhurgri, Research Associate, CLAS.

Rehman Azhar, executive director, CLAS started the discussion by highlighting the legal significance of Indian actions on August 5, 2019 and the way India is trying to change the dynamics of Kashmir dispute through the use of lawfare. Pakistanis and Kashmiris have a strong legal case and after August 5th 2019, this case has become even stronger.

Maleeka Bokhari, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice mentioned how Kashmiris have faced curfews, lockdowns and torture by India. She said that India’s lawfare hasn’t been limited to Kashmir only. She praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as they presented the case of Kashmir in an exceptional manner.

Mohsin Kamal, Director Legal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed the United Nations Security Council Resolutions which mention that the Kashmir issue is to be solved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiris. He said that there are International Resolutions which support Pakistan’s stance. Pakistan needs to use them, they can’t leave them on the stands. He said that Pakistan needs to go to these international forums to keep momentum of Kashmir cause. Pakistan also needs to invest in lawfare to use it politically and diplomatically.

Ambassador Abdul Basit, former High Commissioner to India said that Indian actions on August 5 were not sudden. Pakistan should have anticipated and prepared well to counter it. He stressed that Kashmir is not a political issue for one party, it’s a collective national issue. Pakistan’s legal case is very strong but it is weak at the diplomatic front. Without diplomacy, lawfare will go nowhere.

Lastly, Oves Anwar, Director Research, Research Society of International Law mentioned that lawfare is a substance of diplomacy. India has closed every opportunity to resolve the issue of Kashmir. Pakistan needs to build the right narrative regarding lawfare.