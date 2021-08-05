Speaker meets Tarin, hails economic indicators

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that economic policies of the incumbent government are now resulting into better economic indicators.

He said that the objectives of a welfare state are achievable only through implementation of public-friendly policies. He expressed these views during his meeting with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin who called on him in Parliament House here on Wednesday.

While deliberating upon the matters of welfare of people of erstwhile FATA, Speaker Qaiser said that development projects in emerging FATA districts should be in accordance with aspirations of local people and their representatives. He also said that education and employment opportunities to the youth of these districts are vital for progress and development of the country. He said that Kamyab Nojwan Programme would be an opportunity for the youth of erstwhile FATA for development. He remarked that issuance of health cards would bring health facilities at the doorstep of people of FATA.