August 5, 2021

Holding family hostage: ATC approves physical remand of five accused

SUKKUR: The ATC Hyderabad approved a five-day physical remand of five accused of holding a family hostage and threatening to kill them. The police had produced Noor Ahmed Abro, Ghulam Qadir, Qadir Bukhsh Buriro, Ali Jan and Muhammad Hussain, at the ATC Hyderabad on Wednesday and sought a five day physical remand. According to police, the five accused barged into a house and held a family hostage on gun point.

