‘Police history replete with sacrifices’

MARDAN: Police Martyrs Day was observed with devotion in Mardan district here on Wednesday. Salutes were presented at the shrines of the police martyrs and Fateha Khwani and Quran were recited for the high ranks of the martyrs.

The regional police officer and district police officer presented a salute to the memorial of martyrs in the police lines. At the ceremony, speakers said that the nation paid homage to the sacrifices of its heroes. They added that the martyrs of the police narrated the story of peace with their blood and would always be remembered for their services for the country and nation.