Services chiefs pay tribute to police martyrs

Islamabad : The three services chiefs paid glowing tributes to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of on Police Martyrs Day 2021 observed on Wednesday.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while paying homage to the martyrs, said, “Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country,” according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid tribute to the martyrs of police for their indelible sacrifices laid in the defence of the country.

The naval chief’s message was shared on the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Navy’s Directorate General of Public Relations.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) paid tribute and saluted the patriotism, bravery and responsiveness to the call of duty rendered by the martyrs of Pakistan Police.

On Police Martyrs Day, PAF paid homage to the sacrifices of valiant personnel of Pakistan Police Force who laid down their lives to ensure peace, stability and security in the country, said a PAF media release.

Police Martyrs’ Day was observed across the country on Wednesday to pay tribute to the sacrifices of police officers and personnel who laid down their lives during battle against the criminal activists and to provide peaceful atmosphere to the people of the country.

Naval Chief said, “The sacrifices of Police who laid their precious lives for protection of the motherland are unforgettable.

Particular ceremonies have been held the twin-cities of Rawalpindi as well as various major and minor cities of Pakistan to present tribute to the police personnel who sacrificed their live in the line of their duties.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He was addressing a ceremony held at the Police Lines Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day. The IGP visited the martyrs’ monument and laid a wreath and offered ‘Fateha’ for the martyrs. He said 53 policemen embraced martyrdom in the line of duty but did not bow to the anti-social elements. The IGP said as a nation we are indebted to our martyrs who added a golden chapter to the history by their supreme sacrifices.

“Everyone is proud that Islamabad police have always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shuhada,” he added. The police chiefs, during the ceremonies, laid floral wreaths on the graves of Police Martyrs’ Day and monuments of martyrs.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day, martyrs of National Highway and Motorway Police and martyrs of other law enforcement agencies to pay tribute, NHMP organised a special ceremony here, says a press release.

Federal Minster for the Communications Murad Saeed, Parliamentary Secretary Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Federal Secretary for Communications Zafar Hasan, IG, NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IG (HQs) Khalid Mahmood, DIG Motorways Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, DIG N-5 North Zone Wisal Fakhar Sultan, DIG (Operations) Dr. Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel, DIG (HQs) Asghar Ali, AIG (Log) Attiq Tahir, AIG Operations Salman Ali Khan, AIG (HRM) Fazl-i-Hamid, the heirs of the martyrs, people from civil society, police officers, retired IG,s, media men, were also present on the occasion.

The Federal Minster for the Communications Murad Saeed, The Parliamentary Secretary Mian Muhammad Shafiq, The Federal Secretary for Communications Zafar Hasan, The IG, NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IG (HQs) Khalid Mahmood and senior officers laid wreaths of flowers on the Yaadgar e Shuhada, offered Fateh and prayed for the departed souls of these martyred heroes. On the occasion of Police Martyrs Day the Federal Minster for the Communications Murad Saeed said that we pay great tributes to our martyrs who volunteered to guard the frontiers at all costs. We also pay tribute to the great sacrifice of NHMP martyrs. Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Secretary for Communications Zafar Hasan pledged to honour the sacrifices of martyrs and aimed to protect the welfare of their families. The Inspector General NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that 44 police officers, including 01 female police officer, of National Highways & Motorways Police have embraced martyrdom since the establishment of NHMP.