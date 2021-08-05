Saving our children

The brutal murder of a six-year-old girl in Karachi has once again highlighted the fact that children of our country are exposed to a horrifyingly unsafe environment. Where are the authorities? Why have we failed to put an end to child sexual abuse cases? Every other day, we come to know about these horrific crimes. The government is responsible for making this city a safe space for children. We need the authorities to take strict actions on an urgent basis.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi