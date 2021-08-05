Iran court sentences German woman to decade in jail

Berlin: A German-Iranian woman held in Iran has been given a decade-long jail term by an Iran court for participating in an outlawed group, her daughter said on Wednesday. Nahid Taghavi, 66, was given "ten years for membership in an illegal group" and "eight months for propaganda against the regime," said her daughter Mariam Claren.

Taghavi was arrested at her Tehran apartment on October 16 after years fighting for human rights in Iran, in particular for women’s rights and freedom of expression, according to the rights group IGFM. According to Claren, Taghavi has been held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, where she contracted Covid-19 last month.