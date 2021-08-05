E-abiana system set to be launched

LAHORE:Following the success of the e-abiana pilot project in four canal divisions, preparations are being made to roll out the initiative in the entire province.

The e-abiana system, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Punjab Irrigation Department, is a digital mechanism for collection of water charges and fines. The initiative, launched in February this year, has revolutionised the outdated collection system, making the whole process easier for the farmers and government officials.