PSP is Mohajir community’s PPP: Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Wednesday that only a national party could fight the oppression of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

“Sindhis never voted for Jeay Sindh Tehreek but always voted for the PPP, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement is the Muhajir version of Jeay Sindh Tehreek,” he said, addressing office-bearers of various sections of the party at the secretariat. He said the PPP of the Muhajirs’ community was the PSP.

Kamal said his party would never engage in linguistic politics for religious and worldly reasons. “Before the MQM was formed 35 years ago, the Muhajirs were more prosperous. But today the situation of the Muhajirs after the formation of the MQM is before all of us,” he said.

He said the PSP was fighting for the rights of all ethnic groups. “Some people even today argue in favour of ethnic politics. If the Muhajirs do politics in the name of the Muhajirs, they will suffer an irreparable loss again. The Muhajirs used to be united 35 years back, and the result we are getting today is the result of the political past of 35 years.”

“Due to the PSP's untiring struggle in the last few years, the Shuhada graveyard is locked today as no Muhajir youth is being killed on ethnic grounds in the city,” he said.

Kamal said the PPP benefited the most from Muhajir politics. “When the slogan of breaking up the province is raised in the name of Muhajirs, the PPP unites Sindhis under its banner under the garb of protecting Sindh,” he said. “We need to be pious, rather than being united.”

He said Imran Khan did not have enough seats to run the government in the federation. “Therefore, the PPP is receiving political ransom from the government. The PPP has been given a free hand in Sindh. The PPP is hostile and bigoted to Karachi. It is making the people of Sindh disgruntled with the state,” he said.