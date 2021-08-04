 
Wed Aug 04, 2021
August 4, 2021

Three cousins drown in pond

National

 
August 4, 2021

SUKKUR: Three children, who also happened to be cousins, drowned in a pond in Maka Makool of Larkana district while playing nearby on Tuesday. They were identified as six-year- old Sohana, d/o Mukhtiar, seven-year-old Khadim, s/o Akhtiar and five-year-old Ali Hyder, s/o Deedar Chandio.The locals shifted them to a nearby hospital, where the doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

