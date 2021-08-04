Asim Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority chairman

ISLAMABAD: Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has stepped down from the chairmanship of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, and Khalid Mansoor has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s aide on affairs related to the project.

In a couple of tweets on Tuesday, Bajwa said he was grateful for the opportunity to steer the “important institution” and chart its future direction. “I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise and steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction.”

He said it would not have been possible “without the full confidence and support of the Prime Minister and his government”. In the second tweet, Bajwa said the “course is set for future progression of CPEC” and the “journey will go on”. He wished the best for Khalid Mansoor, who he said “is fully equipped to take it forward”. “CPEC is a lifeline for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country, InshaAllah,” he added.

Planning minister Asad Umar thanked Asim Bajwa for his services “in moving CPEC forward”. “I want to thank Asim Saleem Bajwa for his services in moving CPEC forward and playing a vital role in broadening the CPEC scope with a transition to the second phase of CPEC. His dedication and commitment was a source of great strength and support.”

Umar also welcomed Khalid Mansoor, and revealed his designation as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for CPEC Affairs. “I welcome Khalid Mansoor to the team as SAPM for CPEC affairs. His vast corporate experience, with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of the biggest CPEC projects makes him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC,” Umar added.