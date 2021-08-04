Summer Olympics

Pakistan is being represented by 10 athletes and an equal number of officials at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The much-celebrated international event will end on August 8, and it is highly unlikely that Pakistan will win any medal. There used to be a time when our hockey team would win multiple medals. However, this time our team could not even qualify for the Games. What a shame! Back home, officials have participated in the same old blame game. Newspapers are full of stories that have highlighted some serious questions. One of the most important questions is: Did players receive sufficient training before leaving for the event?

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), the Ministry of Interprovincial Coordination (IPC) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) should take some responsibility. These institutions are responsible for ensuring that Pakistani players are well trained for all events. The PM needs to look into this matter.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad