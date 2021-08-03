HEC extends tenure of Shaista Sohail

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the tenure of Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director on deputation, by three months.

The approval was given in the recent meeting of the commission. The members were given three options to give charge to a senior member or a senior officer, or to extend the tenure of Dr Shaista Sohail by a majority vote.

It may be recalled that four times in the last three years, huge funders were spent from the national exchequer by advertising for the appointment of executive director. However, the appointment of a permanent executive director has not been made through advertisement. Acting Chairman Engineer Farooq Ahmed Baazi's three-month term will end on August 05. The notification to assume his three-month charge was issued on June 21, but it came into force on May 6.