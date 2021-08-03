PTI slams Sindh CM for lockdown decision

SUKKUR: The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, has said the provincial government’s authorities were bound to obey the directions of the NCOC with regard to vaccination and lockdown to avoiding further outspread of the deadly virus.

Haleem Adil Sheikh suggested that it is a time to focus on the vaccination and make sure to get the SOPs followed by everyone, instead of making illogical decisions. Appreciating the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister Asad Umar for their efforts to cope the situations, he said Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah had imposed the lockdown without seeking permission from the NCOC, wanted to jeopardise the smooth sailing of the country’s economy.