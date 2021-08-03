Large-scale LNG terminal at Gwadar Port explored

ISLAMABAD: The development of a large-scale LNG terminal through pipeline network at the Gwadar Port and truck load facility has been explored with plans to explore the possibility of investment by the private sector. The meeting was informed that 40 percent gas was transported in China through pipelines.

The second meeting of the Pak-China Relations Steering Committee was held on Monday here in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The ongoing projects under CPEC and issues faced by their investors were discussed in detail in the meeting. While discussing the CPEC energy projects facing delays due to Covid-19 pandemic, the committee directed the Power Division to formulate a policy to deal with COD extension issues of power projects. The Power Division was also directed to ensure the availability of sufficient power for operationalization of the 660 KV HVDC Matari-Lahore Transmission Line from 1st September, 2021. The committee also directed NEPRA to finalise the tariff for the project during the testing stage. The meeting also discussed the 884 MW Suki Kinari project and gave directions to relevant authorities to settle the project’s operational issues on priority.

The chair also directed the Ministry of Communication to expedite work on the Thakot-Raikot Road and Zhob-Quetta Road project and submit proposals in this regard to the cabinet by next week to move the projects to the next level of development. The committee was apprised of the growing interest of local and foreign investors in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone. It was pointed out that any delay in the finalisation of the developer would be detrimental to the project. The minister planning informed that he would take up this issue with CM Sindh. On the Allama Iqbal Industrial City, representative from the Board of Investment informed the committee that the board member list for FIEDMC has been finalized and will soon be notified. Utilities provision to the Gwadar Port and Free Zone also came under discussion. The meeting was informed of prospective investments in LNG at Gwadar. The chair directed the Ministry of Petroleum to help facilitate investors and coordinate with the relevant ministry, including the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, to resolve the investors’ issues on priority.

Secretary Planning, Secretary Foreign, Secretary Interior, Secretary Railways, Secretary Power, Secretary Finance, National Security Adviser, Chairman NHA, Chairman, CPEC Authority, and Chairman Gwadar Development Authority, Director-General of the Joint Staff Headquarters, Chief of General Staff/Director General Military Operations, Chief of Staff Naval Headquarters, Director General Intelligence/Analysis of the ISI and senior officers of the ministries/divisions attended the meeting.