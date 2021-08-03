Defaming adviser to PM: Nazir Chauhanâ€™s post-arrest bail plea rejected

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Rashid Phulrawan on Monday dismissed the post-arrest bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (Jahangir Tareen group) MPA Nazir Chauhan in the case registered against him by Shahzad Akbar, adviser to Prime Minister.

The FIA submitted the case record and opposed the bail of the accused which was accepted by the court. The FIA had arrested Chauhan in a case registered by Shahzad Akbar for some social media posts allegedly defaming and putting the life of Shahzad Akbar in danger.

Akbar had also registered another case against Nazir Chauhan at the Race Course Police Station. Shahzad Akbar accused Chauhan of making allegations concerning the formerâ€™s religious beliefs during an appearance on a TV channel.

The FIR had been registered under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 298 (making statements with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153 (provoking to cause riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code.