Board exams begin under SOPs

Islamabad:The annual examinations for grades 9 and 11 under the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) began on Monday under strict standard operating procedures against novel coronavirus.

According to the FBISE, the exams are held across the country and abroad as well. Earlier, the FBISE had organised the examinations for grades 10 and 12. The students had reported to their examination centres concerned with their roll number slips.