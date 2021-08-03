Iran hits record for new Covid cases, deaths at 3-month high

Tehran: Iran’s daily Covid caseload crossed the 37,000 mark for the first time on Monday, the health ministry said, as the Islamic republic also recorded its highest daily fatalities in three months.

In the past 24 hours, Iran registered a record 37,189 positive cases, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 3,940,708. The record caseload is Iran’s fourth in two weeks as positive cases surge in what the authorities say is the country’s "fifth wave" of the virus.