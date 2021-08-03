Reforms in agricultural markets underway: minister

LAHORE:Agricultural Markets across the Punjab are being reformed to give farmers a fair return for their labour and this initiative will benefit all stakeholders and reduce market problems.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Punjab, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on the occasion of his visit to Badami Bagh Fruit Market, Lahore. Provincial Agriculture Minister added that farmer platforms had been set up in 105 agricultural markets across the province where farmers were selling goods directly. In addition, a record of market fee collection is being compiled through the Android application “Mandi App” so that the role of middlemen can be limited and farmers can be fully compensated. In these markets, the schedule of market fees, commissions and daily rates are being displayed at prominent places. He also added that after the enactment of the PAMRA Act, system of agricultural markets was being modernised which would benefit all stakeholders. Construction work of a model market is underway in Lakhodair at a cost of Rs5 billion in which processing arrangements are being made with the help of modern machinery and this will be largest market of continental Asia.

In addition, standard arrangements have been made for cleanliness in the model markets across the province and rates are being fixed on the basis of daily auctions. Director General Pamra Mohsin Shakir, Chairman Badami Bagh Mandi Malik Nadeem Ishaq, President Badami Bagh Mandi Qaiser Sajjad Bhatti and Vice-President Chaudhry Arsalan Zaheer and others were present on the occasion. Minister for Agriculture, Punjab also took oath from the newly-elected union of Mandi.

investors facilities: Minister for Industries and Trade Aslam Iqbal Monday said that the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) should play an active role in increasing investment in the province.

Chairing a review meeting regarding Punjab government’s participation in Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo at PBIT, the minister instructed for fully participation of Punjab in the expo starting from October 1, 2021 in Dubai. Exhibitions, business seminar, Iqbal Day event and other business activities will be organised.

We have to deviate from traditional style and participate in Dubai Expo with new trends and new ideas, the minister said. The minister said PBIT should not spare any effort in providing better facilities to investors and the board has to play an active role in increasing investment in the province. Punjab Board of Investment and Trade CEO Dr Erfa Iqbal gave a briefing on the participation of Punjab in Dubai Expo. Chief Operating Officer Punjab Investment Board Jalal Hassan, Board Directors Afrin, Sharqi Tipu and officers concerned attended the meeting.