‘Institutions on same page for national stability

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while meeting Minister of State on Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the plan of political opponents to put the country's development and stability in the back gear would not be successful as all national institutions are on the same page for prosperity and stability of the country.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing national aspirations and uniform education system in public and private primary schools in Punjab is a historic step.

He further said that for the first time in Pakistan any government is working to strengthen the institutions instead of running the institutions by remote control, adding that the institutions have been made independent and strong. "We are pursuing a policy of non-interference because with strengthening the institutions, Pakistan also will get stronger and the people’s problems will be solved immediately," he said. He further stated that there were a dozen of different narratives within the opposition and the government was not intimidated by the opposition. He said that the PTI-led government did not believe in any revenge rather it believed in the rule of law, adding that no compromise would be made on it. He said that the government under the leadership of Khan was fulfilling national aspirations and historic steps were being taken for the people in every field, including health education. He said that those who do not follow corona SOPs are not only enemies of their lives but the lives of others. To defeat corona, every Pakistani must be vaccinated.

Minister of State, Ali Muhammad Khan, said that the opposition had no agenda and vision, hence people were with the government. He said that the victory of PTI in Azad Kashmir was a sign of trust that people had reposed in the government policies. While commenting on current international scenario, he said that Pakistan was playing its positive role in regional peace with good intentions.