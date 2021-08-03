Punjab first province to enforce single syllabi, CM tweets

LAHORE:Punjab has become the first province in the country for take a historic step of enforcing single curriculum from August 2, onward. In a tweet, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday, “Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Single National Curriculum was being enforced across the province from today”. It was a historical step towards elimination of divided education as every child would now get the best education, he added. Meanwhile, “One Nation, One Curriculum”, was also a top trend on social media site twitter where the users appreciated the step taken by the Punjab government.