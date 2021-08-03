Punjab first province to enforce single syllabi, CM tweets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab has become the first province in the country for take a historic step of enforcing single curriculum from August 2, onward. In a tweet, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday, “Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Single National Curriculum was being enforced across the province from today”. It was a historical step towards elimination of divided education as every child would now get the best education, he added. Meanwhile, “One Nation, One Curriculum”, was also a top trend on social media site twitter where the users appreciated the step taken by the Punjab government.