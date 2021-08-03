Killing of 2 passers-by: Three personnel of Anti-Car-Lifting Cell suspended

NOWSHERA: Taking notice of the fake action, District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal on Monday suspended three personnel of the Anti-Car-Lifting Cell of Nowshera Police and closed them to the Police Lines.

The DPO suspended PSI Hafeez Khan and his entire team and initiated probe into the incident.KP Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari took notice of the incident and ordered high-level investigation. It may be mentioned that two passers-by were crushed to death and the driver of a non-customs paid (NCP) vehicle sustained injuries during a chase by the personnel of Anti-Car-Lifting Cell wearing Excise Department uniform the previous day.

The personnel of the Anti-Car-Lifting Cell of Nowshera had dressed themselves in Excise Department uniform and were busy checking non-customs paid vehicles near Colonel Sher Khan Interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

In the meantime, a non-customs paid car coming from Islamabad was signaled to stop for checking. However, the driver accelerated the vehicle in the opposite direction towards Islamabad to escape seizure of the car and his arrest by ‘fake’ personnel of Excise Department.

The ‘fake’ personnel chased the fleeing vehicle. In the process, the NCP driver and the staff of the Anti-Car-Lifting Cell crushed two passers-by to death near Swabi Interchange. The Anti-Car-Lifting Cell personnel fled the scene after the incident.

When contacted, the Excise Department told the Nowshera police that they had not deputed any team for checking NCP vehicles on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and that the entire fake episode of Anti-Car-Lifting Cell personnel.