Cop returning from polio duty martyred

PESHAWAR: Another policeman was martyred here in the limits of Daudzai police station when armed men opened fire on him when he was returning home after providing security to polio teams in Daudzai.

A police official said constable Asif of the Frontier Reserve Police was returning home after providing security to the polio vaccination teams when armed men opened fire on him. The cop died on the spot while the attackers escaped. Police were informed by the local people about the incident after which heavy contingents of the force rushed to the spot.

"We are investigating the case from all angles, including target killing. A search operation is being conducted in the area," Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan told reporters.

He said teams of the Counter-Terrorism Department and city police were collecting evidence to find about the group or people involved in the attack. The funeral prayers for the policeman were offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.