Two missing persons reach home

SUKKUR: Two Sindhi political workers, who mysteriously disappeared from their hometowns of Naushahro Feroze and Qambar-Shahdadkot respectively, have finally reached home.Reports said a leader of Awami Workers Party, Sanghar, Noonari, who mysteriously disappeared a month ago has now reached his home in Naserabad, district Qambar-Shahdadkot. Another political worker of a Sindhi nationalist party, Waseem Rajper, has also reached home in Naushahro Feroze after his mysterious disappearance. It is pertinent to mention that the civil society and others had launched protests for the political workers and threatened to start a long march from Karachi to Rawalpindi.