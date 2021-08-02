Rain spell to continue for next 24 hours

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City here on Sunday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Rain was recorded in several city localities, including Lakshmi Chowk (20mm), Jail Road (15mm), Pani Wala Talab (09mm), Gulberg (07mm), Mughalpura and Farrukhabad (04mm each), Upper Mall (03mm) and Chowk Nakhudka (01mm).

Met officials said that weak monsoon currents were still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days while a shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper /central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Kakul 47mm, Malam Jabba 45mm, Dir (Upper 30mm), Parachinar 17mm, Kalam 07mm, Pattan 03mm, Saidu Sharif 02mm, Sialkot (Airport 19mm), Murree 05mm, Okara 03mm, Gujranwala 02mm, Zhob 12mm, Sibbi 11mm, Garhi Dupatta 10mm, Rawalakot 07mm, Muzaffarabad (Airport) 02mm, Chillas 04mm, Bagrote, Bunji, Babusar 03mm, Gupis, Bunji, Gilgit 02mm and Astore 01mm.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Rohri, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury remained 42°C while in Lahore, it was 36.5°C and minimum was 28.8°C.