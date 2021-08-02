In-person learning resumes today

Islamabad: All public and private educational institutions in the federal capital will resume in-person classes today (Monday).

Vaccination against coronavirus is mandatory for teachers and staff members, while students are to adhere to social distancing, face mask and hand sanitiser guidelines.

According to the federal education ministry, the attendance of students will be on a 50 per cent basis, while the schools will function from 8am to 1pm.

Staff members will not be allowed to enter the premises without vaccination certificates.

Representatives of private educational institutions Malik Abrar Hussain and Chaudhry Obaidullah welcomed the decision and said mandatory vaccinations of teachers, implementation of anti-COVID standard operating procedures and full cooperation with the government will be achieved in this regard.