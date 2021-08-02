Two more die of corona, 555 new cases reported

Rawalpindi : In the last 24 hours, as many as two patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory died of the illness while the virus did not claim any life from Rawalpindi district though another 555 patients were reported from the twin cities showing the fourth wave of the outbreak got much intense.

It is much alarming that the average positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region remained around 10 per cent in the last five days while in the last 24 hours, it turned out to be 10.61 per cent in Rawalpindi district where the majority of educational institutions would start operating from Monday (today) after summer vacation.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that to date, a total of 114,789 patients have been reported from the twin cities of which 1835 have lost their lives due to COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, as many as 395 new patients have been reported from ICT and 160 from Rawalpindi district.

Confirmation of 160 more patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken the tally to 27,090 of which 24,959 patients have recovered while 1,032 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

On Sunday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,099 of which 87 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,012 were in home isolation.