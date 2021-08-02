Hamza registers first century break of Under-17 Snooker

KARACHI: Hamza Ilyas of Punjab registered the first century break of the Seagold National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship 2021 whose preliminary round matches concluded at the PSB Complex in Lahore on Sunday.

According to the details made available by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), the 15-year-old Hamza chalked up a break of 119 to storm into the quarter-finals where he will meet Haroon Saleem of Sindh. The quarter-finals and the semi-finals, to be best-of-seven-frame encounters, will be contested on Monday (today).

In the other quarter-finals, Ahsan Ramzan of Punjab will combat Jahanzaib Jahangir of Balochistan, Hasnain Akhtar of Sindh will lock horns with Zubair Tahir of Punjab and Muzammil Shaikh of Punjab will be confronting Muzammil Malik of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The final will take place on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The preliminary round matches, spread over a couple of days, didn’t witness any upset as leading contenders from all four provinces forced their way into the knockout phase in which there was no representation of Islamabad, however.

Results: Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) bt Ahmad Shahzad (KP) 3-0 (76-0, 60-25, 81-8); Haroon Saleem (Sindh) bt Mustafa Ali (Isb) 3-0 (65-9, 91-7, 44-9); Hamza Ilyas (Pjb) bt Muhammad Musa (KP) 3-0 (119-0, 61-8, 96-8); Zubair Tahir (Pjb) bt Muzammil Malik (KP) 3-1 (78-44, 23-52, 52-40, 67-41); Awais Ahmad (KP) bt Muhammad Aqib (Sindh) 3-0 (63-19, 58-34, 62-45); Jahanzaib Jahangir (Bal) bt Hasnain Amir (Isb) 3-0 (61-4, 53-37, 71-2); Muzammil Shaikh (Pjb) bt Hanzila Asif (Sindh) 3-0 (68-62, 96-56, 68-47); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) bt Mustafa Ali (Isb) 3-0 (67-1, 64-23, 97-2); Haroon Saleem (Sindh) bt Ahmad Shahzad (KP) 3-0 (44-23, 67-3, 61-34); Hasnain Akhtar (Sindh) bt Muhammad Musa (KP) 3-0 (57-48, 65-30, 71-42).