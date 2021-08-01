PM hails record Rs410b revenue collection in July

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday commended the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving the record Rs410 billion revenue collection in July, 2021. “As of now, collection is Rs410b, which is highest-ever in the month of July - and around 22% above required target for the month,” Imran Khan said in a tweet. The PM described the record revenue collection as a reflection of the government’s policies for sustained economic growth and revival.