Approval of water supply scheme hailed

CHITRAL: The elders of Zaitor and Saneek villages have praised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for approving the Saifen irrigation scheme to cater to the need of potable water to the local populace.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Gulab Khan, Raees Abdul Jalil, Syed Wali Shah, Gul Rahman, Iqballuddin and others said that the Rs20 million water supply scheme was made possible owing to the tireless efforts by Shahzada Amanur Rahman.

They said that opponents of the project were just settling political scores with the PTI local leadership, which will never be allowed to succeed.

The elders said that Muhammad Nawaz, Mufti Israr and Sher Wali had opposed the said scheme, who belonged to the Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, respectively.

They warned that it would have serious repercussions if work on the water supply project was stopped.

They appealed the government restart work on the scheme to facilitate the local populace at their doorsteps.