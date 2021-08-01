Dowry grant increased

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways (PR) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan has given approval to various revolutionary steps for families of martyrs, in service, retired and deceased police employees.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, dowry grant had been increased for these families from Rs20,000 to Rs40,000, pension support increased from Rs2,000 to Rs4,000 per month. Pension support would also be given to the widows of railway police martyrs now.