Islamabad Hawks thrash CS Club by 9 wickets

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Hawks thrashed CS Club Rawalpindi by 9 wickets in a 40-over match played here at Shalimar Cricket Ground.

Batting first, CS Club posted a mammoth target of 300 runs in the allotted 40 overs with a loss of 8 wickets. Aoun Abbas scored a wonderful century and Muhammad Rizwan also played well with his 68. Moonam Abbas and Azfar Mirza took three and two wickets respectively for Islamabad Hawks.

In reply, Islamabad Hawks lost early wicket in the second over. After that, opener Shamyl Hussain and Muhammad Riazuddin gave the team a solid stand and played some excellent shots while chasing the target in 34 overs only without losing any other wicket.

16-year old Shamyl played splendid unbeaten knock of 160 runs with the help of 26 boundaries and a huge six. Riazuddin also remained not out on 110 and helped his team sail through.

Shamyl was declared man-of-the-match. Shamyl has recently played PCB’s National Under-16 Cricket Tournament representing North and remained a top scorer for his side.