Man kills wife in Baldia

A man shot his wife dead at their house in the Baldia Town area on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place at a house located near the Jungle School in Baldia Town within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities where the deceased woman was identified as 35-year-old Erum Shahzadi, wife of Hamid. She was the mother of three children.

Police said the woman’s husband shot and killed her over a family dispute and

escaped. Separately, the body of a young woman was found near a graveyard in the Korangi area within the limits of the Zaman Town police station. The body was transported to the JPMC and later shifted to a morgue for want of identification. Police also seized two empty shells of a pistol where the body was found.