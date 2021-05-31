‘Work on Islamabad Expressway projects to be completed on time’

ISLAMABAD: The motorists travelling on Islamabad Expressway will experience the free flow of traffic with completion of two main projects by the end of this year. On the directives of the CDA chairman, the authority had set deadlines of June 30 and December 31 for the PDW Underpass and Korang Bridge respectively.

“Work on two projects is in progress as planned and will be completed by the given deadline,” an official associated with the development activity said. With work completed at two sites, there would be signal-free and U-Turns-free traffic up to the Naval Anchorage. Some heavy traffic jams after crossing the Koral Interchange particularly at peak hours has become a daily routine and residents living in housing societies along Islamabad Expressway and other adjoining localities face great hardships in reaching their destinations. The official said that the free flow of traffic would benefit residents of over 20 housing societies. The condition of the road starting from Naval Anchorage onwards would also be improved. The construction of the Korang Bridge would cost Rs650 million. So far work on 40 out of 68 piles has been completed with the task on 16 out of 33 girders has also been accomplished. Work on the retaining walls was completed by 70% while work on road pavement structure is in progress. “The work was started in October, last year will be inshallah completed on time,” the official said. Main impediments including shifting of utility services like Iesco and SNGPL had also been completed. As far as PWD Underpass is concerned, asphalt work is in progress on east side ramps and upon completion, the traffic will be diverted,” he added. The authority also plans to launch a tree plantation drive during with start of the monsoon. It has also been learnt that a private housing society will construct an interchange on Islamabad Expressway at their own cost.