KP govt committed to building DI Khan Motorway: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the KP government is considering all available options for the funding of the Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway Project.

He said this while attending a meeting through a video link on the project, said an official handout. Besides Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar, deputy chairman Planning Commission and relevant federal and provincial officials attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan termed the proposed project of vital importance for the sustainable development of the southern districts and KP in general. He said the KP government would utilize all available resources to execute that project, adding the incumbent government was ambitious to start practical work on the project within its tenure.

Emphasizing the clearance of the financial and technical feasibility of the project in the upcoming meeting of the Central Development Working Party, the chief minister said the KP provincial government would go all-out to ensure the funding for the project and would utilize all available sources for the purpose.

The Provincial Development Working Party has already approved PC-1 of the project and forwarded the scheme to the Central Development Working Party for final approval. The forum directed the relevant federal and provincial departments to thrash out the financial, technical and commercial feasibility of the project within 10 days.

Asad Umar assured Mahmood Khan that the federal government would extend support to the KP government for the accelerated execution of the project.