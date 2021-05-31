Buzdar for appointing observers on Punjab, Sindh barrages

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in the prevailing water scenario Punjab strongly demands to appoint impartial observers on the barrages of both Sindh and Punjab provinces.

In a policy statement on the water situation, issued here on Sunday, he said that appointment of impartial observers will greatly help to get error-free data of water discharge as well as equitable distribution of water scarcity among the provinces.

Usman Buzdar said that this initiative will also help to eradicate misunderstandings between both provinces on the water issue. He also invited the parliamentarians from all over the country, especially, from Sindh to visit the barrages of Punjab to observe themselves the data reporting system of the scarcity of water distribution and discharge data.

The chief minister said that he wanted parliamentarians to personally observe the fact how the Punjab government is making the water discharge reporting system transparent. He wished that the PPP government also invited the parliamentarians from Punjab to visit Sindh’s barrages so that they could also observe in detail the condition of their barrages distribution of water and reporting system.

Punjab CM further stated, “We will have to come out of cocoons getting above our political affiliations for resolving the issues.” He also assured the farmers of Punjab for resolving their water problems, adding that he will soon go to his farmer brothers. “Despite the severe water shortage in the province I will make all efforts to redress the grievances of farmers on a priority basis.

The incumbent government is taking such steps which ensure that farmers’ crops and their sowing may not be affected,” he added.