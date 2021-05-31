close
Police brutality

May 31, 2021

The police authorities are considered as one of the most significant sections of society. These officials play an important role in keeping a country safe whenever there is any crisis or danger. However, sometimes, they take the law into their own hands and severely beat people. During the first lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, many officers didn’t allow people to come outside to buy essential commodities like vegetables, milk and bread.

Recently, the police beat a person to death for flouting SOPs. Such personnel should be removed from their jobs.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India

