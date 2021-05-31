POA seeks ‘Bio-Secure Bubble’ for Olympics-bound contingent

ISLAMABAD: Under the instructions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has demanded government’s support in its efforts to keep the Tokyo-bound contingent in a ‘Bio-Secure Bubble’ for at least two weeks ahead of its departure.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that 40-member Pakistan contingent is expected to travel to Tokyo near mid-July 2021.

“We have been communicated by the IOC that it is a must to keep the traveling contingent in a ‘Bio-secure Bubble’ for two weeks ahead of its departure for Tokyo. For the purpose, we would be requiring governmental support so that foolproof arrangements could be made to keep the contingent in a secure environment,” the PCB official said.

Six National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of South Asia have earlier pledged to the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organisers that their delegations will be completely vaccinated before reaching Japan. These pledges came from the NOCs of Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

All of these NOCs have also assured the IOC and Tokyo organisers that they will conduct additional testing of their delegation members prior to the departure, over and above the requirements of the Playbooks. This commitment is very warmly welcomed by the IOC, as it represents yet another commitment and a strong signal from the stakeholders within the Olympic community that everyone is doing their utmost to ensure the Games will be safe for everyone participating and for the Japanese public.

Though Covid-19 situation is relatively in control in Pakistan with the positivity rate less than five percent, however because of its regional status the country has been clubbed with all other South Asian countries where the condition is alarming.

The POA stated that the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee are “making all-out efforts” in ensuring these Games will be organised in a safe and secure environment.

The NOC of Sri Lanka said that it is thankful to the government of Japan, the Japanese people, the IOC, Tokyo 2020 and the Japan Olympic Committee for showing solidarity in having the Games, and its entire contingent will be fully compliant with all the health guidelines to ensure safe Games for all.

Making its pledge, the Bangladesh Olympic Association said it wanted to make clear its ongoing commitment and contribution to the safe conduct of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In reference to the pledge, the Indian Olympic Association said it “does not want to leave any stone unturned” and “supports the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee in every possible manner and aspect”.

Last week, IOC President Thomas Bach confirmed that as many as 75 per cent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination; and that there is good reason to believe that this figure will be well over 80 per cent at the time of the Games.

As part of the plans to ensure safe and secure Games, the IOC announced on 6 May 2021 the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Pfizer and BioNTech to donate doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to Games participants from National Olympic and Paralympic Committees around the world.

Additionally, the IOC has received an offer from the Chinese Olympic Committee, the host of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 to assist in making vaccines available.

Another boost was the announcement that Panam Sports has offered vaccinations to all qualified athletes and accredited officials from the region who have not yet been inoculated against Covid-19.

Such positive news confirms once again the true spirit of solidarity that exists throughout the entire Olympic community.