Robbers kill man on resistance

SIALKOT: Robbers shot dead a man during a robbery bid on late Friday night. According to police, two bandits intercepted motorcyclist Iftikhar Hussain near village Partanwali in the limits of Sadr Sialkot police and tried to snatch valuables from him.

Iftikhar offered resistance upon which the robbers opened fire at him, leaving him dead on the spot. The police have registered a case against the robbers.