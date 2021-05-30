Transforming agri, food sectors PM’s plan, says SAPM Jamshed Iqbal

MULTAN: Prime Minister’s agriculture transformation plan aims to boost agriculture and food sectors and soon the government will launch nationwide fruit trees drive, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Food Security and Research Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said this while addressing a conference at Central Cotton Research Institute on Saturday.

He said that the target of their government is to increase the income of farmers. “Government is planting 10 million olive trees in Hazara, Pindi and KPK. At the same time, the government will provide funds to youth to set up nurseries within a radius of 15 to 20 kms and plant high quality fruit trees for agriculture development.”He further said the Prime Minister plans to change agriculture and food sectors. “The agricultural system is being reformed keeping in view the needs of farmers, consumers, industrialists and all sections of the society.

The government is trying to increase cultivation from 13 to 80 million acres.”He said that Pakistan has an average of 1.2 per cent crop per acre per annum. “The Prime Minister’s target is to increase it up to 2.25 per cent. In addition, they are expanding the cultivation of maize to meet the needs of the livestock, which is now 3.2 million acres and will grow up to 8 million acres within three years,” he added.

He said that the annual demand of wheat in Pakistan is increasing by 5.5 million tonnes. “The target is to increase it up to 40 million per acre in the coming years.” “In addition, modern research will be used to increase cotton and potato production. The income of farmers is less than the income of urban people. The living standard and education of farmers is less than the urban population. About 80pc of the people in cities get fake milk. To increase milk production, the government is investing heavily in improving the breed of cows. For this, two technicians will be trained at union council level to increase production up to 5,000 lbs. The supply of pure milk will be ensured.”“Modern machines and cheap loans will be provided to the farmers. All possible steps are being taken to reduce the exploitation of farmers. For this purpose, an agriculture officer will also be posted in every union council,” he said, adding that special subjects

on food and agriculture development will be made part of the curriculum in Matriculation, F.Sc, A-level and O-level.”

Old enmity claims two lives: Two people were shot dead over an old enmity in Qadirpur Raan area of Multan.

According to police, Ramazan Bobak, Haji Thaqleen and another man were moving in a car.

When they reached in the area of Lothar of Qadirpur Raan, their rivals opened fire on the car.

As a result, Ramazan Bobak died on the spot and Haji Thaqleen and the other man sustained wounds and were shifted to Nishtar Hospital where Haji Thaqleen also died. Relatives of the slain staged a protest demonstration at Qadirpur Raan and blocked Multan-Lahore Road and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.