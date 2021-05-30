Premier agency has nothing to do with journalist’s torture: govt

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said Saturday that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had shown its complete indifference to the torture unleashed on the digital media journalist Asad Ali Toor.

In a statement, it said there was a contact between the Ministry of Information and ISI at the highest level, wherein ISI expressed complete disengagement from the recent incident in Islamabad in which a digital media journalist, Asad Ali Toor, was allegedly tortured. “The continuation of such allegations shows that the ISI is being targeted in the Fifth Generation Warfare under an organised conspiracy. The ISI believes that when the faces of the accused can be clearly seen on CCTV, then the investigation should go ahead. And strict action should be taken against those responsible,” the statement noted.

The ministry said that the ISI would cooperate fully with the investigating agencies in this regard, while the Ministry of Information was in touch with the Islamabad police in this regard and hopefully the accused would be caught by the law soon.

“Accusations against institutions without evidence should end. Such negative traditions are part of a conspiracy against the country's institutions and the real culprits will soon be exposed,” the ministry maintained.

Meanwhile, Fawad said Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan has approved the names of candidates for the upcoming elections of Azad Kashmir Assembly. He pointed out candidates for some seats would be announced later.

The minister said that as many as 300 candidates had applied for tickets for 45 seats in Azad Kashmir.

The list of names of 34 candidates has been issued, while the decision on eleven seats has been kept pending. The former AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry will be contesting from LA-3.

Azhar Sadiq will be vying from LA 1, Chaudhry Zafar Anwar from LA 2, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry from LA 3, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain from LA 4, Ali Shan Soni from LA 6, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq from LA 7, Zafar Iqbal Malik from LA 8 Kotli, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq from LA 11, Shaukat Farid from LA 12, LA 14 Major (retd) Muhammad Latif Khaliq, LA 15 Tanveer Ilyas Chughtai, LA 22 Saghir Chughtai, LA 24 Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, LA 25 Sardar Gul Khandan, LA 26 Mian Shafiq, LA 27 Sardar Tabarak Ali, LA 28 Chaudhry Shahzad, LA 29 Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, LA 30 Chaudhry Rashid, LA 31 Raja Mansoor, LA 33 to Dewan Ali Ghatai, Riaz Ahmed from LA 34, Maqbool Ahmed from LA 35, Hafiz Hamid Raza from LA 36, Mohammad Akmal Sargala from LA 37, Mohammad Akbar Chaudhry from LA 38, Nazia Niaz from LA 39, Muhammad Saleem Butt from LA 40, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din from LA 41.

Party tickets have been issued to Muhammad Asim Sharif from Dewan, LA 42, Javed Butt from LA 43, Abdul Majeed Khan from LA 45. Candidates from 11 constituencies will be announced in next few days.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid said in a statement that a new video evidence has brought the law enforcing agencies closer to the culprits involved in torture on journalist. He said the culprits would be brought to book soon.