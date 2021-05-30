Sindh PML-N slams provincial govt for water issue

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah said the biggest problem in the prevailing situation is water and instead of resolving the issue, Sindh government has been pleading to get its share from the Centre, while the selected prime minister is promoting confrontations among the provinces.

While addressing a press conference in Sukkur, the PMLN Sindh president criticised the PPP-led provincial government over pleading for water despite of demanding a new water accord to receive its rightful share. He said Sindh and Balochistan have been fighting for water, which would be dangerous for the federation. The PML-N leader said it is difficult to run the country without freedom of the press, adding that the journalists are insecure even in Islamabad, while law and order situation in Sindh is also deplorable.

Shah Muhammad Shah identified that the settlers from outside have been occupying Sindh’s land, while the PPP-led Sindh government was behind of such mafias and has been facilitating those aliens. He also drew the attention of the Sindh chief minister over the deteriorated law and order situation in various parts of interior Sindh, including Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Jacobabad, and other districts, demanding the CM Sindh not to interfere in the police department. He said Sheikh Rashid is working on other’s agendas, while the governor's rule could not be feasible in Sindh.