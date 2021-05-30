COVID-19: Deaths, cases on decline in twin cities

Islamabad : The lowest number of cases and the lowest positivity rate of COVID-19 have been recorded from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours since the beginning of the third wave of the outbreak in Pakistan with 80 new cases at a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent.

The virus, however, claimed as many as three more lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours including two lives from the federal capital while 136 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities taking the tally to 105,203.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Saturday that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the federal capital has dropped down to 1.8 per cent in the last 24 hours, the lowest after the first week of March this year.

He added the number of cases reported from ICT in the last 24 hours is the lowest in a day since the third wave of COVID-19 hit the region.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that a total of 755 patients belonging to the federal capital have so far died of the disease. Meanwhile, the death of another patient from Rawalpindi has taken the death toll from the district to 959.

In the last 24 hours, confirmation of another 80 patients positive from ICT has taken tally to 81,007 of which 74,271 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 5,981 on Saturday.

As many as 56 new patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally from the district to 24,196 of which 22,523 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 714 on Saturday of which 70 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 644 patients were in home isolation.