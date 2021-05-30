Criminal arrested

LAHORE : Sadr CIA Sadar arrested a hardened criminal involved in police encounters and land mafia activities.

The arrested man has been identified as Shaukat Khokhar alias Shauki Changar. Meanwhile, Batapur police arrested six persons for displaying arms. They included Sadam, Waseem and Irfan. Manawan police arrested five drug pushers, including a woman and recovered 1kg charas, 20 gram ICE and 45 litre liquor from their possession. Factory Area police arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 3kg charas and 20 litre liquor from their possession. The accused included Sikandar, Khalid, and Qaisar.