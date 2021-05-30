Feasibility of Khwazakhela-Bisham expressway soon: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that a feasibility study for the construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway would be carried out soon.

“The construction of the expressway is the need of the hour and a longstanding demand of the people of Shangla,” he said. He was talking to Minister for labour & Culture Shaukat Yousafzai at his office.

Terming the proposed Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway as of vital importance for sustainable development of the area, the chief minister said that the provincial government was serious about creating employment opportunities for the youth by promoting tourism activities in Shangla district.

Mahmood Khan added that the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps under a well-devised strategy to develop all districts equally and to bring less developed districts on a par with the developed ones. Mahmood Khan added that despite the financial constraints due to Covid-19, maximum relief would be given to vulnerable segments of the society in the next budget. He added that increase in the salaries of government employees, raising minimum monthly wage for daily wagers, provision of honorarium to Aiama-e-Masjids and other pro-poor steps would be the part of next year budget.

Mahmood Khan said that the new financial year would be of development and prosperity. Moreover, the chief minister informed that tenders for the construction of bridges on Swat to Kalam roads had been floated and civil work on the projects would begin soon.