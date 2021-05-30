close
Sun May 30, 2021
AFP
May 30, 2021

Colombia anti-govt protest clashes kill at least 10 in Cali

World

AFP
May 30, 2021

BOGOTA: At least 10 people in the city of Cali were killed in a day of anti-government protests, authorities said on Saturday, as Colombia enters its second month of demonstrations that have met violent repression.

President Ivan Duque announced on Friday he was deploying military troops to Cali while the nation marked a full month of Colombia-wide rallies that have morphed into a broad anti-establishment mobilisation.

