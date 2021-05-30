close
Sun May 30, 2021
May 30, 2021

Higher prices

Newspost

 
May 30, 2021

Almost every residential area of Karachi has small shopping marts that sell essential items. Undoubtedly, these marts help residents buy monthly groceries with ease. However, these places sell such items at high prices.

The authorities concerned have completely ignored this issue. They must penalise those shop owners who are overcharging their customers.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

