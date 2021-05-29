FPCCI proposes severing power, gas connections of tax evaders

ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) has proposed severing electricity and gas connections of those commercial units who preferred to remain outside the tax net in the upcoming budget.

They also proposed bringing in a special fixed scheme for retailers and abolishing further sales tax.

The FBR announced Friday that a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by President Nassar Hyatt Magoo met Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Asim Ahmad at the FBR Headquarters.