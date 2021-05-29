Nitty-gritty of R3 alignment: Punjab ministers, PTI MPs from Pindi, Attock taken into confidence

ISLAMABAD: All the federal and Punjab ministers from Rawalpindi and Attock districts, a senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and all the party’s MPs from the area had been consulted-- with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s approval-- by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the Rawalpindi Ring Road (R3) project and its alignment, official documents show.

In a note dated June 24, 2020, the RDA chief had requested the chief minister to hold a meeting with the public representatives/MPs concerned for detailed deliberations on the R3 alignment to obtain their feedback.

However, responding to the request, Buzdar had “desired” that the Planning and Development (P&D) Board Punjab chairman and the Rawalpindi commissioner should have such a meeting.

All these consultations were held before the R3 project alignment was taken to the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy Board headed by the chief minister. However, Buzdar had authorized his adviser on economic affairs Dr Salman Shah to lead the decision-making process in his place.

In a note dated September 26, 2020, the then RDA director general had informed the P&D Board chairman about the discussions held with the stakeholders and “requested to advise if any further consultation is required to specifically dispose of the directions of the Punjab chief minister” in this regard.

The note said that interactive/consultative sessions were held with MPs and locals of the area. A meeting was held with Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar, MPs and local elders on February 22, 2020 in Punjab House Rawalpindi.

Sessions of a similar nature were organized in Islamabad with the Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja on January 17, 2020 and with PTI leader Saifullah Niazi on July 22, 2020. The note said that in pursuance of the directions given in the Project Steering Committee (PSC) meeting held on June 24, 2020, which was presided over by the P&D Board chairman, a summary was moved to the chief minister for taking public representatives on board with respect to the alignment of R3 project.

It said that on various occasions, at the individual or collective level, the public representatives had approved the progress on the R3 and their input had been sought.

For consultations, a discussion was held at the Public Private Partnership, Policy Monitoring, PPPP&M Board Lahore on July 30, 2020 and deliberations had also taken place in the Project Review Committee for the PPPP&M on August 22, 2020.

A seminar was held to consult with the stakeholders in Rawalpindi on June 4, 2020 in which 29 organizations/departments attended with the external participation of about 55 persons. Out of 29 organizations/departments, 17 were from the government while 12 were from private organizations.

The note said that the MPs/politicians had also been appraised about the R3 by the project director and Rawalpindi commissioner from time to time.

It said that on July 10, 2020, the governing body of the RDA approved the R3 alignment with the ring road originating from the National Highway (N-5) near Rawat Radio Pakistan passing through the M2 Motorway, Islamabad International Airport, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) route, Motorway M1 and terminating at the National Highway (N-5) Sangjani after merging into the Margalla Road of Islamabad, which is being constructed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The note said that the alignment has been finalized after a detailed survey and studies. “Extensive deliberations and consultative sessions have been conducted with all concerned stakeholders to seek their input and develop ownership amongst the public representatives and locals of the area. The finalized alignment is technically, economically and financially the best feasible option. Also, the alignment as described is deemed to be approved since the award of land acquisition is under process on the same alignment in compliance with the approved PC-1 of land acquisition.”

In response to this note, the P&D Board said the PC-1 already stands approved. Approval of the PC-1, however, doesn’t constitute approval of an alignment. It said the alignment is required to be based on technical and economic analysis. Consultation with stakeholders is critical for unimpeded implementation of projects, it said, adding that the note recounts these efforts and asked the RDA to expedite implementation of the project.

The note also said that the Punjab government has planned to construct the R3 as a priority as the project has been a dire need for the inhabitants of the twin cities for the last two decades. It will not only address the traffic problems in the urban areas of the twin cities but also curtail the travel time and cost significantly. Furthermore, the shifting of commercial and economic activities along the R3 on the proposed economic zones will facilitate decongestion and also lead to a clean, safe and healthy environment. It is planned to provide earmarked space for city clusters (business hubs, industrial zones, transport terminals, residential estates, education hubs, health city, vegetables/fruit & grain markets, animal markets, recreational parks etc.) alongside the R3 for the economic uplift of the region.

The letter said the R3 will be a three-lane dual carriageway with controlled access and the provision of service lanes on both sides. The right of way (ROW) of the ring road is 110 meter and will also be sufficient for future development. The merger of the R3 into the Margalla Road will not only complete the traffic route but will also cater to the future plan for the development of a complete ring road around the two cities.

M/s Zeeruk International in association with Engineering General Consultant EGC Pvt. Ltd was engaged for a feasibility study and detailed design of the R3. The note said that the consultant had almost completed the feasibility study and detailed design of different packages. The alignment, it said, has almost been finalized with the consultation of stakeholders.