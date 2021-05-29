Butchers held for profiteering

MANSEHRA: The administration launched a crackdown against butchers for flouting the official rate of beef.

“We have arrested dozens of butchers and fined many others for selling beef at a high price and the crackdown will continue,” Arshad Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner Baffa-Pakhal told reporters on Friday.

A joint team of relevant departments led by Mahmood raided the butchers’ shops in Shinkiari, Dodial, Ichrian and other parts of the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil and arrested butchers for overcharging the customers. He said that the butchers were selling boneless beef for Rs700.